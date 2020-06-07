Reopening Virginia’s nursing homes could hinge on sweeping new testing requirements. No one’s sure who’s picking up the tab.

The key to reopening Virginia’s 287 nursing homes lies in dramatically expanded testing for residents and staff, based on recent recommendations from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
The lingering question is who’s on the hook for the cost. In the roughly two weeks since CMS released its guidelines on May 18, the Virginia Department of Health — responsible for adapting the federal recommendations and handing them down to the state’s nursing facilities — is still “working through the guidance and trying to turn it into something more useable” said Sarah Lineberger, director of the agency’s healthcare-associated infections program.
The CMS memo directs states to begin implementing recommendations “immediately” and Lineberger added that VDH hopes to release Virginia-specific guidance by the end of the week. But while the agency hasn’t finalized all the details, both she and Kim Beazley, the deputy director of VDH’s Office of Licensure and Certification, said it’s likely that its directives will be consistent with those set by CMS.
“We are expecting to essentially align with their testing recommendations, at least in the initial phase,” Lineberger said. For nursing homes in Virginia to move past the first phase of reopening — lifting many of the current restrictions on outside visitors and group activities — that means VDH will likely adopt guidelines asking every facility to conduct a baseline test of all residents and staff members.
Even more importantly, VDH is likely to retain a recommendation for nursing homes to test staff on a weekly basis, Lineberger added. That becomes especially important as the rest of Virginia begins to lift social distancing restrictions, allowing health care workers to go out in public.
“Nursing homes have been closed to visitation, but obviously staff members are still going in and out,” Lineberger said. “And staff members live in the community, so the idea is that staff can bring COVID-19 into facilities just by going about their day-to-day lives.”
Some of the country’s worst nursing home infections — including an outbreak at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico that led to 51 deaths — are believed to be caused by asymptomatic employees passing the virus onto residents.
Additional details on the state’s guidelines won’t be clear until their final release, including how VDH plans to ensure compliance with the reopening plan (though Beazley said some recommendations would be incorporated into her office’s survey process for nursing facilities). What is clear is that even modified guidelines would require nursing homes to dramatically expand their current testing programs, which in some cases have been almost nonexistent.
In recent weeks, VDH has begun performing broad baseline testing — better known as point prevalence surveys — at nursing homes, largely thanks to funding and assistance from the Virginia National Guard. But of the state’s 287 nursing facilities, only 42 have been tested, though nine surveys are currently in the works, Lineberger said.
