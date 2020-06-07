Man shot in leg transported to hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man who was shot in the leg, has been transported to the hospital.
On June 7 at approximately 12:53 p.m., Richmond police responded to the intersection of Carolina Avenue and Burns Street for the report of a person shot.
After arriving on the scene, police located a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg.
According to police, the victim was not cooperative and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
