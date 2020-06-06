Virginia’s Clean the Bay Day cancelled

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Clean the Bay Day, one of the largest volunteer events in Virginia, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thousands of volunteers participated at hundreds of sites from Hampton Roads to the Richmond area to Northern Virginia, often cleaning up well over 100,000 pounds of litter and debris from shorelines, rivers, parks and streams.
Virginia’s Clean the Bay Day tradition has taken place on the first Saturday in June every year since 1989.
The annual litter cleanup is organized by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) and local partners.
To take steps towards a saved Bay this month, volunteers can also join CBF’s Walk the Watershed, a virtual event in which teams of up to commit to walking a total of 200 miles between now and the end of June.
While walking they can perform restoration activities like picking up litter, as well as raise funds for Bay restoration.
For more information, visit cbf.org/walkthewatershed.
The next Clean the Bay Day event is scheduled for June 5, 2021.
