On this day: Patrick Henry dies in Virginia

(WWBT) - On June 6, 1799, American politician and famed orator Patrick Henry died at Red Hill Plantation in Virginia.
The American Revolutionary leader is best remembered for his fiery speech in 1775 inside St. John’s Church in Richmond where he declared, “I know not what course others may take, but as for me, give me liberty or give me death.”
