Selected wildlife management areas, private lands opens for squirrel season

“June is actually a month of peak squirrel populations, with many young squirrels born in late-winter are now out on their own. Virginia’s squirrel population is robust and hunting has no negative impact on populations,” Marc Puckett, Statewide Quail and Small Game Project Leader said. “Milder temperatures and longer daylight hours, combined with leaf filled trees and active squirrels, also make it a great time to improve your hunting skills.”