Selected wildlife management areas, private lands opens for squirrel season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries announced that select wildlife management areas and private lands will be opening for the squirrel season.
Dogs may be used to hunt squirrels during the spring season.
National Forest Lands are closed during the June season.
“June is actually a month of peak squirrel populations, with many young squirrels born in late-winter are now out on their own. Virginia’s squirrel population is robust and hunting has no negative impact on populations,” Marc Puckett, Statewide Quail and Small Game Project Leader said. “Milder temperatures and longer daylight hours, combined with leaf filled trees and active squirrels, also make it a great time to improve your hunting skills.”
The following areas will be open from June 6 through June 20 to hunt gray and red squirrels statewide:
- Amelia
- Big Survey
- Big Woods
- Briery Creek
- Cavalier
- Chickahominy
- Clinch Mountain
- Crooked Creek
- Dick Cross
- Doe Creek
- Fairystone (including Fairystone State Park and Philpott Reservoir)
- Featherfin
- Gathright
- Goshen
- Hardware River
- Havens
- Hidden Valley
- Highland
- Hog Island (Carlisle Tract only)
- Horsepen
- James River
- Lake Robertson
- Land’s End (Salem Church tract only)
- Little North Mountain
- Mattaponi
- Mattaponi Bluffs
- Merrimac Farm
- Oakley Forest
- Pettigrew
- Phelps
- Powhatan (including the Goochland Tract)
- Rapidan
- Robert W. Duncan
- Short Hills
- Stewarts Creek
- G. Richard Thompson
- Turkeycock Mountain
- Ware Creek
- White Oak Mountain
Fox squirrels may also be harvested on all lands, unless otherwise posted, in all counties with an open fox squirrel season during the regular squirrel season and on the following wildlife management areas:
- Big Survey
- Clinch Mountain
- Crooked Creek
- Gathright
- Goshen
- Havens
- Hidden Valley
- Highland
- Lake Robertson
- Little North Mountain
- Merrimac Farm
- Phelps
- Rapidan
- Short Hills
- Stewarts Creek
- G. Richard Thompson
To learn more about squirrel hunting, click here.
For more information on fishing, boating and other outdoor opportunities in Virginia, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.