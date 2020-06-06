RPS employee tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools says an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee was present at Broad Rock Elementary School on June 1.
The employee was asymptomatic at the time and is currently in isolation at home, per CDC guidelines.
For health privacy reasons, RPS cannot release the name of the staff member.
At the direction of the Health Department, RPS encourages anyone who was present at Broad Rock Elementary School on June 1 to self-isolate until June 15 and to reach out to their primary care provider if they experience any symptoms.
Free testing is available from the Richmond City Health District.
To register, call 804-205-3501.
Though the employee was not a part of the Broad Rock food distribution efforts, out of an abundance of caution, starting on Monday, Broad Rock Elementary will have new staff and volunteers for its meals program and will shift to curbside pick-up to minimize contact.
Additionally, families who are uncomfortable picking up food at Broad Rock next week can do so at Boushall Middle School or any of RPS’s other food sites, all of which can be found here.
