Richmond mayor candidate Alexsis Rodgers collects more than 2,500 ballot petition signatures

“I am running for Mayor because we need a city that works for everyone, not just the elite few. Richmond needs a mayor who will not neglect its poorest neighborhoods to cater to special interests. We need a mayor who understands that growth means working to attract and retain new businesses while also being intentional about how we invest in our communities. We need a mayor who will prioritize serving our homeless population, improving health outcomes, building community wealth, providing affordable housing and inspiring a new generation of innovators to lead.