Police: Missing Waynesboro man last seen in March

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man from Waynesboro has been missing since March.
Scott Everett Collins, 35, was last seen at Waynesboro North 340 Campground in Waynesboro, VA on March 18.
Police say Collins left the campground and told his brother and some friends that he would return but hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
Collins has a scar on his right abdomen and multiple tattoos and may be in need of medical attention.
Anyone with information on Collins’s whereabouts should contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.