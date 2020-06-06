Over 6,500 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Virginia hospitals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The number of people who have been discharged from a hospital after testing positive for coronavirus continues to increase - a glimpse at how many people are recovering from the virus in the state.
As of Sunday, June 7, 6,583 people have been discharged following hospitalization for coronavirus. The state also reports that it currently has 4,374 beds available with only 20 percent of its ventilators in use.
There are currently 1,186 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending throughout the state.
As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise throughout Virginia, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) is also keeping track of the state’s hospital bed and ventilator availability.
VHHA’s online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics, including:
- The number of hospitalizations
- The number of people discharged from the hospital
- Ventilator usage
- Current hospital bed availability
- Metrics on the number of hospitals challenges obtaining or replenishing critical inventories of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needed medical supplies.
“Our public sector partners, health care colleagues, members of the public, and journalists are all seeking credible information about this unfolding global pandemic,” VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton said. “With the support of the Association’s members, we are making this data available in an easy-to-access format as part of our ongoing commitment to transparency and informing the public about complex health care issues.”
The dashboard will be updated daily and will be a resource to the public, state and federal partners and the media to share valuable and accurate data that offers insight into the work being done by Virginia hospitals and health systems, and the thousands of dedicated health care professionals they employ, who are combatting COVID-19.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 50,681 total positive coronavirus tests, 1,472 deaths and 5,106 hospitalizations throughout the state on June 7.
So far, over 400,000 Virginians have now been tested for the virus.
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the latest numbers here.
