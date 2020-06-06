The Neighborhood Harvest expands food delivery to Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Neighborhood Harvest (TNH) announced today that the company will expand its fresh food delivery service from Hampton Roads to the greater Richmond area beginning June 9.
The expansion will benefit both local residents and small local farms, who continue to feel the personal and economic impact of school closings and self-quarantining due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TNH currently partners with more than 30 regional farms, ranches, dairies, and artisan food and beverage makers right here in Virginia.
The foods available for delivery include nutrient-rich greens, vegetables, fruit, nuts, milk and cheese, cold-pressed juices, and coffee along with pasture-raised meats and eggs.
Through its Harvest Kitchen and partnerships with local chefs, TNH also offers restaurant-quality prepared meals and quick meal staples.
The company increased its already stringent health standards, ensuring that its safely grown foods are also safely handled and delivered to the customer’s doorstep.
TNH implemented additional sanitization practices at every level of the business to protect its workers and customers.
The overall effect was a huge uptick in new customers, who saw the value and benefit of the company’s service.
These benefits include the ability to avoid public grocery shopping while gaining access to fresh, organic produce that bolsters the body’s immune system and overall health.
For more information, visit The Neighborhood Harvest’s website.
