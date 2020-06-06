Man’s hand blown off; note references violence against women

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) - A southwest Virginia man who blew off his hand in an apparent explosives accident has been charged in federal court after authorities say they found evidence he was making a bomb and wanted to target “hot cheerleaders.”
An FBI affidavit filed Friday in federal court in Abingdon says 23-year-old Cole Carini of Richlands showed up in a hospital Wednesday with one hand blown off and fingers were blown off his second.
He told authorities he’d been in a lawnmower accident.
But authorities found explosives materials at his home and a note glorifying Elliott Rodger, a mass shooter who is venerated by the online “incel” community, which justifies violence against women as revenge for men rejected as sexual partners.
