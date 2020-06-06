Jamestown Settlement, American Revolution Museum at Yorktown reopening in late June

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation anticipates Jamestown Settlement and American Revolution Museums at Yorktown to reopen on June 24 as Virginia moves into phase two of its Forward Virginia plan.
The Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation and its museums have been closed to the public since March 14 to support public health mandates to minimize the spread of COVID-19, with staff teleworking during the closure.
As the museums reopen, several adjustments are being made to operations and access to outdoor living-history areas and gallery exhibits to allow visitors to enjoy the museums while following social-distancing protocols. In addition to enhanced cleaning protocols, adjustments to museum operations include:
- Masks will be required indoors and encouraged in outdoor public spaces for visitors and staff.
- Social distancing, of at least 6 feet, is encouraged between guests, individual family groups and staff. Informational videos and signage throughout the museums will reinforce protective protocols and help inform visitor decisions.
- In the outdoor living-history areas, capacity in the re-created buildings and structures, including access to one of the three ships, will be limited to a certain number of visitors at a time. Signage will indicate the number of visitors allowed at one time.
- In the indoor exhibition galleries, the use of interactive touch screens will be prohibited, following guidelines outlined in phase two of reopening Virginia.
- Capacity in the museum theater and gallery films will be limited to a certain number of guests at a time.
- Plexiglass shields will be in place in front of registers and public-facing counters and cash registers in the visitor services areas, gift shops and museum cafes.
- Additional hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout museums to supplement handwashing.
- Maintain increased efforts to disinfect high-touch areas including surfaces, doorknobs and stairwells, in both the exhibition galleries and outdoor living-history areas.
- The museums’ indoor galleries and films will be open with limited capacities from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 15. Outdoor living-history areas are accessible for visitors from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation will announce additional reopening details soon, including plans for summer programming and special events.
All employees will receive advanced training on safety protocols and social-distancing procedures developed to protect themselves and museum visitors, based on guidance from government and public health officials.
The Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation continues to closely monitor public-health guidance and work closely with government agencies, healthcare and tourism organizations.
It has aligned its plans and safety protocols with those recommended by Virginia Governor’s Office, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Virginia Department of Health and other agencies.
