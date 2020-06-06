4 Chesterfield County inmates contract COVID-19 from another inmate

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - On Wednesday June 3, 2020, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office was notified that an inmate who was released from the Chesterfield County Jail on Monday June 1, 2020 received a positive result for a COVID-19 test.
Prior to his release he was housed in a housing area with a relatively low population of 12 inmates and never left the facility for court appearances.
Jail staff immediately decontaminated the housing area in question and provided the inmates with face masks.
Medical personnel continuously monitored inmates for any symptoms.
The housing area was isolated as a unit and no one was transported to court to limit potential exposure.
Although none of the remaining 11 inmates showed any signs of COVID-19, they were all tested.
The Sheriff’s Office was notified of the results late Friday night, confirming four inmates positive for COVID-19.
The four inmates who remain asymptomatic are isolated and will be monitored by medical staff.
The seven inmates who tested negative will also remain separate from the rest of the jail population and be retested in a few days.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, over 12-weeks ago, Chesterfield County Jail launched a comprehensive screening process for all new committals that are brought to the jail.
After an immediate screening for possible exposure and temperatures, new committals are then individually held in a designated staging area for two or three days for medical evaluation.
If they show no signs of being sick, they are then moved to another section of the jail for a second isolation stage of 14 days.
Once medically cleared, they are placed in general population.
The four inmates who tested positive remain asymptomatic and they were not newer committals; also, they had been in the jail for several weeks.
The Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office will not release additional information about the inmates due to medical privacy laws.
