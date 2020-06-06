Henrico County Public Schools to have ‘Call To Action’ conversation on racism, injustice

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After George Floyd’s death in Minnesota sparked outrage across the country and the world, Henrico County Public Schools will be having a ‘Call To Action’ conversation on racism, injustice and inequality.
The one-hour discussion is part of the HCPS’ Family Learning Series and will take place on June 8 at 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The conversation will be held through a virtual panel discussion featuring Henrico leaders, students and other members of the community.
Panel participants at the Monday discussion will include:
• Tyrone Nelson, Henrico Board of Supervisors’ Varina District representative.
• Roscoe Cooper III, School Board chair and Fairfield District representative.
• Monica Manns, HCPS’ chief equity, diversity and opportunity officer.
• Sharita Bryant, president of the Henrico County Council of PTAs.
• A student representative from the HCPS’ Equity Ambassadors program.
“As a school system, we have pledged to advance critical work related to equity, to build the ability and resources needed to recognize and combat bias, and to strengthen our cultural competence,” Amy Cashwell, HCPS Superintendent said. “This is important work, and while we have already made significant strides, I recognize this is an enduring commitment that requires continued difficult conversations and responsive actions.”
The first 250 virtual attendees will be able to participate and comment during the discussion.
For details and information about how to easily join the virtual discussion using Google Meet, go to Henrico County Public Schools’s website and look under “Hot Topics” or go to the Family Learning Series page by clicking here.
No registration is required.
If the audience is larger than 250, those participants would still have “view/listen only” access.
The session will be recorded and posted online for additional viewing.
