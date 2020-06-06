Dinwiddie County creates task force for racial reconciliation

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - County Administrator, W. Kevin Massengill announced the creation of an advisory task force for racial reconciliation.
Task Force members will include a cross-section of County and community leaders coming together to initiate a dialogue focused on racial reconciliation.
“Now more than ever it is important for the Dinwiddie community to pull together to listen and learn from one another”, County Administrator, W. Kevin Massengill stated. “Concerns regarding equity and racism should never be silenced; local governments need to seize this moment for genuine conversation. This advisory task force will develop sound actionable recommendations and assist us in developing a culture of accountability that starts with individual responsibility.”
Massengill and his leadership team are working to assemble a group with representatives from all aspects of the Dinwiddie community.
Due to the current closure of County facilities due to the pandemic, the initial meeting of Dinwiddie County’s Advisory Task Force for Racial Reconciliation will be virtual.
Citizen participation is greatly encouraged and dates and times will be made available in advance of subsequent meetings.
Additional information on the Task Force will be shared on the Dinwiddie County website, as it becomes available.
