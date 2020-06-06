Danville first responders save would-be bridge jumper

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) - First responders in southside Virginia have saved a woman dangling from a bridge over the Dan River after authorities say she tried to jump.
The Danville Register and Bee reports witnesses saw the woman on the side of the King Memorial Bridge Saturday at about 7:30 a.m.
Danville Police say she was attempting to jump.
Two police officers reached through the holes in the bridge and grabbed her arms.
The woman dangled from the bridge for several minutes, kicking her legs while rescuers waited in the river below.
Eventually, a utility worker was lowered from a harness and retrieved the woman.
She was taken for a mental health evaluation.
