The criminal justice reform agenda Virginia Democrats deferred to 2021

Reinstating parole. Expanding expungement. Boosting public defender pay. Ending police searches based on smell.
Newly elected Democratic majorities entered the 60-day legislative session in January with a wide range of criminal justice reform proposals — policies aimed at addressing racial disparities that have risen to the forefront following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
With a handful of exceptions, few passed, with lawmakers instead promising to study some of the issues this year an eye to take them up when they reconvene in 2021.
The approach frustrated advocates and some legislators, who argued the state could have taken steps that would immediately address ongoing inequalities in courts, prisons and police departments. But Democratic leaders in the House of Delegates, where several of the proposals were tabled, said they simply needed more time to take on complex issues like reinstating parole, which the state abolished in 1995.
“When we do these things, I want them done right,” said Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria and chair of the House of Delegates committee that vetted the proposals. “I’m not a fan of sloppy.”
The debate played out during a hectic legislative session, during which Democrats took control of both chambers of the General Assembly for the first time in more than 20 years. Criminal justice bills largely took a back seat as the party raced to adopt legislation addressing a broad range of priorities that included gun control, Confederate statues, the Equal Rights Amendment and LGBTQ rights.
One high-profile exception was legislation that will decriminalize possession of an ounce or less of marijuana on July 1, reducing the penalty from a Class 1 misdemeanor to a $25 civil fine. But even that issue was contentious within the party and among advocates, who argued it will continue disproportionate enforcement in communities of color, albeit with a lesser penalty.
Some groups, including the ACLU of Virginia, called on lawmakers to legalize the drug. The proposal was received as a nonstarter, with limited support among Democrats, including Gov. Ralph Northam.
But advocates noted smaller steps that could have been included within the legislation were also rejected this year. One proposed amendment to the bill would have prohibited police from initiating searches based on the drug’s smell – something that’s still allowed under the version that passed and a police tactic some lawmakers said officers abuse, routinely claiming they smelled the drug where none is found.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.