City of Hopewell opens first escape room

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Room ESC will be opening Virginia’s first open-air escape room in Hopewell City’s downtown area.
Special permission has been granted to Room ESC by the City of Hopewell to operate this new concept endeavor at limited capacity with precautions in place so that operations stay in line with Governor Northam’s “Phase 2” of opening during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Escape Rooms are all about creative problem solving, and opening this pop-up escape room stems from that method of thinking. I am very excited to be working with the City of Hopewell to bring some recreation amusement back into the city in a safe way," Crisman White, Owner of Room ESC said.
Room ESC will be following guidelines put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention such as:
1. Room limited to 5 people from a single household at a time.
2. Masks to be required upon entry.
3. Extended times between groups to ensure detailed sanitization
4. Hand Sanitizer and gloves will be provided.
Room Esc combines wit, fun, and reality to make for an escape room experience meant to be remembered.
Whether a family night, birthday get-together, or night out with friends, Room Esc aims to be the highlight of everyone’s day.
