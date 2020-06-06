Celebrate dairy farmers in Virginia during National Dairy Month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) and the Virginia Dairymen’s Association encourages residents to celebrate National Dairy Month.
Dairy is Virginia’s third-largest agricultural commodity with $284 million in farm cash receipts in 2018.
There are about 75,000 dairy cows in the state with each dairy cow providing an average of 2,310 gallons of milk per year.
The total amount of milk produced in the state amounted to 173 million gallons in 2019.
Milk is produced in many Virginia counties. The top five milk-producing counties are:
- Rockingham
- Pittsylvania
- Augusta
- Franklin
- Washington
"Virginia’s dairy farmers work year-round to produce delicious and nutritious dairy products. National dairy month is a celebration for the work that they do in producing the dairy products we all enjoy,” Eric Paulson, Executive Secretary, Virginia State Dairymen’s Association said.
You can find Virginia dairy products at your local retailer, farmers market, or by searching Virginia Grown’s website. Share pictures of your family and friends enjoying Virginia dairy products during dairy month on your social media platforms and use the hashtag #VaDairyMonth.
