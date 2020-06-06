Breonna Taylor vigil to be held at Maymont Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A vigil for Breonna Taylor will be held at Maymont Park.
Breonna Taylor, an EMT who worked for two local hospitals, was shot dead inside her apartment in the 3000 block of Springfield Drive in Louisville, Kentucky back in March.
The vigil for Taylor will be held on June 7.
Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the Capitol Building at 6 p.m. and march down Main to Maymont Park where we will hold the vigil at sundown.
A limited number of candles will be provided on a first come first serve basis so if you can, bring a candle with you.
