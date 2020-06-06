Alexsis Rodgers announces candidacy for Mayor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Alexsis Rodgers announced her candidacy for Richmond’s mayor.
Rodgers will be the second female candidate running for mayor.
Rodgers is a civic leader, organizer, policy director and champion for proactive and progressive leadership.
She currently is the Virginia State Director for Care in Action, the policy and advocacy home for two million women domestic workers, and is the former President of the Virginia Young Democrats.
For the past eight years, Rodgers has been on the front lines advocating for economic security, voting rights, college affordability and quality health care; playing a key role in achieving Medicaid expansion and increasing birth control access during her time at Planned Parenthood in Richmond.
Rodgers is a VCU grad and an avid Rams basketball fan.
Rodgers released the following statement:
“I officially announce my candidacy for mayor of Richmond. It is with the support of family and friends that I am taking a necessary step to bring progressive leadership to Richmond.
“It’s time for policies, not apologies.
“I am running for Mayor because we need a city that works for everyone, not just the elite few. Richmond needs a mayor who will not neglect its poorest neighborhoods to cater to special interests. We need a mayor who understands that growth means working to attract and retain new businesses while also being intentional about how we invest in our communities. We need a mayor who will prioritize serving our homeless population, improving health outcomes, building community wealth, providing affordable housing and inspiring a new generation of innovators to lead.
“I am the leader Richmond needs to take us to the next level."
The city of Richmond, Virginia, is holding a general election for mayor on Nov. 3, 2020.
