VSP: Missing teen in Afton believed to be in danger

Update: 5:00 a.m. 06/05/2020:
AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - Early Friday morning, Virginia State Police put out an alert for a missing teen in Afton they believe to be in danger.
Police say 14-year-old Azalia Berrian was last seen at 8 p.m. Thursday night on Russell Way. She is autistic, so police consider her to be in danger.
Berrian is 5 foot, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 178 lbs. She has brows eyes and black hair and police say she is possibly wearing a black shirt with orange shorts and pink tennis shoes.
If you have any information, contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 263-7050. Additional information can be found at http://www.vasenioralert.com.
This is a developing story. We will bring you the latest as it comes into the NBC29 Newsroom.
06/04/2020 11:30 p.m.
AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - A helicopter circled at the top of Afton Mountain Thursday night where Virginia State police say law enforcement are searching for a missing girl.
A trooper says authorities received a report that an autistic girl was riding her bike in the area, but did not return.
Right now, a police K9 is looking for her, and the helicopter has been in the air. Multiple police vehicles from Augusta County and Virginia State Police were on scene. A US Park Ranger also arrived shortly before 11:30 p.m.
Officers are stopping any drivers along Afton Circle near the now-closed Inn at Afton.
