Virginia mayor who requested Confederate monuments resigns

Virginia mayor who requested Confederate monuments resigns
FILE - This Tuesday June 27, 2017 file photo shows the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that stands in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans Thursday, June 4, 2020 for the removal of an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond's prominent Monument Avenue. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, file) (Source: Steve Helber)
June 5, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT - Updated June 5 at 3:52 PM

CREWE, Va. (WWBT) - The mayor of Crewe in Nottoway County has resigned just days after requesting Richmond’s Confederate monuments be moved to the town.

Mayor Greg Eanes resigned on Friday which was effective at noon.

[ Virginia town requests Lee statue after removal, later pulls request ]

After Eanes requested the monuments, he pulled the letter he sent to Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney after hearing from his constituents.

Demonstrators also gathered in Crewe on Thursday night, with some calling for his resignation then.

In a statement sent to the Courier-Record, Eanes said “It is unfortunate that a well-intentioned attempt to further our tourism infrastructure to benefit our businesses has been misconstrued. The social media mob notifications have led some citizens of Crewe (to include members of my family) fear for their safety and the safety of their businesses. I know you understand that end-state was never my intent.”

Eanes did not seek re-election in May and was scheduled to have his last day as mayor at the end of June.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.