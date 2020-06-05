Virginia mayor who requested Confederate monuments resigns

CREWE, Va. (WWBT) - The mayor of Crewe in Nottoway County has resigned just days after requesting Richmond’s Confederate monuments be moved to the town.
Mayor Greg Eanes resigned on Friday which was effective at noon.
After Eanes requested the monuments, he pulled the letter he sent to Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney after hearing from his constituents.
Demonstrators also gathered in Crewe on Thursday night, with some calling for his resignation then.
In a statement sent to the Courier-Record, Eanes said “It is unfortunate that a well-intentioned attempt to further our tourism infrastructure to benefit our businesses has been misconstrued. The social media mob notifications have led some citizens of Crewe (to include members of my family) fear for their safety and the safety of their businesses. I know you understand that end-state was never my intent.”
Eanes did not seek re-election in May and was scheduled to have his last day as mayor at the end of June.
