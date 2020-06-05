Virginia Department of Health still hiring COVID-19 contact tracers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is still looking for more than 1,000 people to help trace the coronavirus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a contact tracer is tasked with notifying someone if they’ve been exposed and to help ensure that person is safely quarantined.
The following positions are open:
- COVID-19 case investigator (district) - 200 positions
- COVID-19 contact tracer (district) - 1000 positions
- COVID-19 testing coordinator (regional) - 10 positions
- COVID-19 regional containment advisors - 10 positions
- COVID-19 data manager (district) - 70 positions
- COVID-19 analytics coordinator (regional) - 5 positions
