Va. man charged with lying about amputated hand, possession of explosives

RICHLANDS, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with one count of lying to federal agents about the cause of his injuries and whether or not he had explosives.
Officials said Cole Carini, 23, showed up at a health clinic on June 3 with an amputated hand, amputated fingers on the opposite hand, and shrapnel wounds to the neck and throat.
While being interviewed by officers, Carini told them his injuries were caused by a lawnmower accident at his home.
“During a search of Carini’s home, agents found the lawn was overgrown and found no other evidence indicating a lawn mower had recently been used. They did, however, find evidence of an explosion, more consistent with the types of injuries Carini had suffered. Agents also discovered significant quantities of what is believed to be Triacetone Triperoxide, an explosive substance used in the creation of improvised explosive devices,” a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Virginia said.
When agents questioned him again, they say Carini insisted that the injuries were from when his lawnmower flipped while mowing grass. They say he also told them he did not have explosives in the home.
Authorities continue to investigate.
