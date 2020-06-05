Va. man charged with lying about amputated hand, possession of explosives

“During a search of Carini’s home, agents found the lawn was overgrown and found no other evidence indicating a lawn mower had recently been used. They did, however, find evidence of an explosion, more consistent with the types of injuries Carini had suffered. Agents also discovered significant quantities of what is believed to be Triacetone Triperoxide, an explosive substance used in the creation of improvised explosive devices,” a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Virginia said.