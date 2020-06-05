Two arrested after police seize numerous drugs, guns from Hopewell home

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police arrested two people during an early morning drug bust.
Officers served a warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Edward Bland Court around 6 a.m. Friday morning after a drug-dealing investigation.
“Today’s arrests were a team effort, with the assistance from the community, tips from concerned citizens and the police department’s proactive efforts that led to the removal of illegal narcotics, weapons and violent offenders from the streets of Hopewell,” said Detective Lieutenant Michael Langford.
Inside police found cocaine, marijuana, MDMA and packaging materials along with two guns and ammunition.
Rodena Gholson, 31, and Quantisha Gholson, 35, were taken into custody and charged with possession and intent to distribute. Both are being held at Riverside Regional Jail.
