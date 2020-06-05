‘They don’t know what it means to be black in America’: Businesses receive backlash over thoughts on protests

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some businesses across RVA are receiving backlash over sharing what they think about the protests that have happened since George Floyd died.
Over the final weekend in May, dozens of businesses in downtown Richmond were vandalized and looted during demonstrations that turned violent.
However, in the week that followed hundreds of people peacefully marched through the streets of Richmond in support of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.
"I want to make sure that all races are treated equally,” said J.J. Minor, President of the Richmond NAACP. “That's what we want. As of right now it's not like that."
Minor said last weekend's destruction of businesses and property is unacceptable and takes away from the point of why people are protesting.
"That's not peaceful protesting, that's breaking the law,” he said. “I'm going to call it like it is. However, I think some folks are frustrated and angry at what has happened and taken place and continues to take place throughout this country."
However, some businesses have faced a backlash over their social media posts on the protests.
On her personal Facebook page, the owner of a Henrico wellness center called George Floyd a "thug" saying it was proven by his record. She went on to say, "People like that don't deserve televised memorial services as if they were heroes."
“George Floyd was not a hero,” the post read. “He was a man with a very bad history who was high on drugs when he was caught. The fact that he was black is irrelevant.”
NBC12 has not identified the business or owner due to her social media pages being deleted and no answer at the business. However, the comments have certainly gotten attention.
"Those types of comments are disgusting to me,” Minor said. “It's inappropriate and some of those folks are crazy as hell, I'm going to say it plain and simple - crazy as hell. They don't know what it means to be black in America."
That is what Minor believes needs to happen - a raw conversation about racism in America; taking the time to listen to one another about why these demonstrations are so important.
"If not, all this stuff will happen again, and again, and again, and again,” Minor said. “We have to sit down and have an honest dialogue about race."
Beyond that, Minor said there needs to be some sort of movement that involves changing some laws to make sure everyone is treated equally.
