Some Richmond protesters use music, faith to promote their message

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There was a vibrant celebration outside of the Lee Monument with gospel music and a diverse crowd coming together in a different kind of protest Friday. It marked one week since demonstrations turned violent in Richmond, but those fighting for the same cause say the same message can be shared peacefully.
If you passed by the J.E.B. Stuart monument, you’ll find a one-man show.
"This is just my way of protesting, another way that I protest,” Hamed Barbarji said while holding his trumpet.
He’s joining the movement of those angry over the death of George Floyd. He believes an instrument and a song can strike a chord as he plays to onlookers.
"If people walk by or drive by and see a little glimpse of Sam Cook’s ‘A Change is Gonna Come’ or ‘We Shall Overcome,’ it speaks to them,” he said.
Quite a contrast in the way some protesters demonstrated at the height of their movement. It's been a week now since looters and arsonists drowned out the voices of peaceful demonstrators in downtown Richmond.
Outside of the Lee Monument Friday, gospel music and people of all backgrounds united as one.
"What's happening now is what should've been happening a long, long time ago,” Lisa Robinson said.
Their message: Faith can overcome hate.
"Racism is real but there's a root to it and that's fear of death because death has been put into the hearts of the African-American people and it is ungodly,” said Chris Adams.
If you ask school principal, Lamont Trotter, education helps too.
"Allowing our students the opportunity to be living in the very moment of history is impactful…Seeing it in a textbook opposed to real-life experiences allows for 100% understanding,” Trotter said.
It’s one reason he visited the Stuart monument where he found a different kind of protester attempting to set just the right tone.
"I'm here to support my Black brothers and sisters. That's why I'm doing this,” Barbarji said.
Saturday, Richmond’s Sheriff will participate in a march that will go from the jail to Jefferson Park and then back at the jail. That event begins at 10 am.
