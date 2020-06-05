Sheriff looking for person of interest, victim’s car after Virginia homicide

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7) - The Bedford County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a homicide in Moneta, and is asking the public to be on the lookout for a person of interest and the victim's car.
Thursday, Bedford 911 got a call about a man being found in his home in the 6000 block of White House Road with what appeared to be serious injuries. Deputies responded and found 72-year-old John Menna dead.
The man who called 911 is a friend of the victim who checked in on him after being told he didn't show up for work.
Over the course of the investigation, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office identified a person of interest, and worked with the Bedford Commonwealth's Attorney’s Office to get a warrant for Dalton Holbrook of Indiana.
He is white and 6’2”, 140 pounds and blonde with blue eyes.
The warrant is for grand larceny of the victim’s 2014 Hyundai Sonata, which is still being sought. Holbrook is also a person of interest in the homicide investigation.
The victim’s car has a VA license plate WNG-9916. The public is asked not to approach it, as anyone inside should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or go online here of here.
Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
