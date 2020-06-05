RPS to host virtual summer camp for students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In lieu of traditional summer school, Richmond Public Schools will be hosting a free virtual summer camp for all RPS students.
The division is hosting it in partnership with the YMCA of Greater Richmond, BellXcel and NextUp RVA.
The camp runs from June 29 through July 31. Students can be registered online.
Each week will have a different theme:
- Week One: RPS Strong - Developing healthy minds and bodies
- Week Two: RPS Calm - Learning mindfulness and meditation
- Week Three: RPS Active - Getting up and moving
- Week Four: RPS Loud - Making music and dancing
- Week Five: RPS Creative - Unleashing creativity
Richmond Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras also said the city will continue is student meal program throughout the summer.
As for reopening this fall, the division is awaiting guidance from the state but is actively planning for both a virtual opening and a hybrid opening, where some instruction would be in-person, socially-distanced instruction and some virtual instruction
Kamras said the school input from families and employees so they will be sending a survey out to gather info about everyone’s comfort level with returning with social distancing guidelines.
