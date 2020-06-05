Richmond to resume residential parking enforcement

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond will resume residential parking permit district enforcement starting on June 8 as the city gradually reopens from the closing down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The enforcement will impact the Fan, Carver, Randolph and South Mulberry Districts.
The Department of Public Works is still ticketing only in safety zones, crosswalks, towing zones, at handicap spaces and fire hydrants, in areas undergoing paving and in ‘No Parking’ areas for sightlines.
“Fines and penalties are being waived on tickets received on or after March 16, 2020 as long as the original ticketed amount is paid by August 31, 2020. The total amount due on tickets overdue as of March 16, 2020 will be frozen and not accrue additional fines and penalties if paid in full by August 31, 2020,” DPW said.
DMV hold fees are not included in the amnesty program.
For more information call 311.
