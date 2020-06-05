Over 100 residents, workers have recovered since COVID-19 outbreak at Henrico long-term care facility

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico long-term care facility that was hit hard by the coronavirus, is celebrating a major milestone - more than 100 residents and workers have now recovered from the virus.
By mid-April, the Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center was reporting nearly 50 deaths from coronavirus. At the time, at least 83 residents and 35 workers tested positive for the virus.
It’s unclear how many deaths and positive cases there have been since because the facility stopped releasing its information. However, the state reports that Henrico County has 649 cases associated with coronavirus outbreaks, 180 of which are healthcare workers. Only three of the county’s 19 outbreaks are not associated with long-term care facilities.
When it comes to Canterbury, administrator Jeremiah Davis cites the unwavering dedication of his team to the high number of recoveries. Davis says three dozen employees at the facility fought their own battles with COVID-19.
“Day in and day out, our medical and nursing professionals, dietary department, housekeepers, laundry personnel, supply coordinators, department heads and countless others have been working around the clock to provide our residents with the very best care,” Davis said.
Davis also said that all residents and workers considered recovered have tested negative for the virus two separate times.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.