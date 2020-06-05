New law means lower vehicle registration fees in Virginia, but added highway use fee

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — As part of a package of new transportation laws passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam this year, you can expect lower vehicle registration fees in the future.
According to a statement from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the transportation package was meant "to create sustainable funding for transit, rail, and roads, invest in systemic safety improvements, and support a multimodal system in Virginia."
As part of the funding changes that come with the package, supported by Gov. Northam from its proposal, vehicle registration fees will be cut by $10, which comes out to a 25% reduction for most Virginians.
The package also comes with an increase of the statewide gas tax by five cents in 2020 and then another 5 cents in 2021, as well as a new highway use fee.
Like most laws passed in Virginia, it will take effect on July 1.
"During this legislative session, the General Assembly delivered on our promise to improve the lives of Virginians in every corner of the Commonwealth,” said Speaker of the House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn. “I am proud that, by passing this important legislation, we have made our roads safer and created a sustainable transportation funding structure, all while lowering vehicle registration fees so Virginians can keep more of their hard-earned money. These measures are more critical now than ever as we move into the Commonwealth’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and build our shared future together.”
Any customer who has a vehicle registration expiring in July and later will see the fee reduction reflected in their renewal notices, though, due to COVID-19, all driver's licenses and identification cards expiring on or before July 31, 2020, get extensions, to August 31 at the latest.
Any customer whose credential expired between March 15 and May 31 gets 90 days from the expiration date to renew, and credentials expiring from June 1 to July 31 have until August 31 to get renewed.
Vehicle registrations that expire in March, April, and May are also extended for 90 days. Those expiring in June are extended for 60 days and those expiring in July are extended for 30 days.
Here’s a breakdown of the new registration fees that will go into effect on July 1:
- Passenger Vehicles 4,000 lbs. or less go from $40.75 to $30.75
- Passenger vehicles 4,001 lbs. or greater go from $45.75 to $35.75
- Motorcycles go from $28.75 to $24.75
- Mopeds go from $20.25 to $18.25
- Autocycles go from $25.75 to $21.75
- Pickup and panel trucks 4,000 lbs. or less go from $40.75 to $30.75
- Pickup and panel trucks 4,001 to 6,500 lbs. go from $45.75 to $35.75
- Pickup and panel trucks 6,501 to 10,000 lbs. go from $51.75 to $44.75
Motorhome registration fees stay the same.
“This legislation restructures Virginia’s transportation funding model and is based on equity and a commitment to a multimodal system,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “The investments support Virginia’s economic recovery and transform transportation solutions for generations to come.”
The new package of laws also implements a new highway use fee, which is expected t be $19 in year one for most vehicles on the roads.
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.