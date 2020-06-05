NBC12 Viewpoint: George Floyd, now you can breathe!

I CAN’T BREATHE!
Those three words have changed the world forever. This time, George, the world heard you. Black America heard you, white America heard you and people of color everywhere - they heard you.
I CAN’T BREATHE!
I think it’s different this time, George. I see lots of people in the streets of every color and every age George, and yes, it’s mostly the young people, George, they have picked up the mantel.
I CAN’T BREATHE!
That’s right, George, we are hearing people use the word racism the way it is supposed to be used. No one is apologizing George, for calling out institutional racism, subtle racism, judicial racism and or any kind of racism. They are making it clear that if you tolerate racism in any form anymore then you will forever be on the wrong side of history.
I CAN’T BREATHE!
That’s right George there are hundreds of thousands of people in the streets, from sunrise to the next sunrise and they are calling your name. George Floyd stands for Justice Now not Justice Denied.
I CAN’T BREATHE!
Oh no, you didn’t die in vain George. Righteous, enlightened and forwarding thinking people of every color George have said take down the symbols of racism if you truly want to have a just society.
I CAN’T BREATHE!
Have they stopped marching? No. They said that this time all the generations of humanity are going to make sure that your sacrifice leads to dialogue, to action, to structural change, to legislative change, to police reform, to more community review boards and everyone wants to be involved.
I CAN’T BREATHE!
You have been on every form of media George for the last two weeks and they are still calling your name. I received calls from people from every walk of life George and I think this time they truly understand this time.
Don’t worry George, we will not let you down. No longer will racism be able to breathe. Oh, we know this will be a journey and that it will be difficult, but the army is bigger now because of you and the army is more focused now because of you.
Yes, it was 8 minutes and 46 seconds, George. But you go ahead and breathe George, you go ahead and breathe, the righteous people have promised me George that they will take it from here.
