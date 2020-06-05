Mid-South COVID-19 patient fully recovered after being treated with new drug

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thanks to a new drug, a Mid-South COVID-19 patient who was once critically ill is now home.
Patricia Myles was treated with Remdesivir at Baptist Memorial Hospital.
The drug has shown promising signs in helping patients recover from the virus.
Myles was the first person in the Memphis area to be treated with the drug and she's also the first to be released from Baptist.
When Myles was admitted on May 12, she said she was so ill it affected her memory and is thankful to slowly regain full control of her body.
"To go home it’s beautiful, but I don’t remember nothing. I just started remembering a little bit of stuff last week,” said Myles.
Myles has returned home to Clarksdale, Mississippi, where she will be receiving physical therapy at home.
She will also have weekly check-ins with doctors.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.