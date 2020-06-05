Kickers making plans to return to field

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Kickers are making plans to get back on the field, and the team is hoping to do it on July 18.
The United Soccer League is still finalizing the format of games and scheduling.
“We are thrilled for our fans, players, coaches, staff, partners and RVA,” said Matt Spear, Kickers President. “It’s a strong, important commitment by USL League One to deliver pro soccer at a time when sports are a wonderful connector bringing people together around civic pride and joy.”
The kickers say they’re be working closely with state and local health leaders to make sure all guidelines are followed.
“The guys are excited to get out and compete again,” commented Darren Sawatzky, Kickers Sporting Director and Head Coach. “We are grateful to represent the RVA community and look forward to the new challenges ahead of us.”
