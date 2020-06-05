Joint Base Langley-Eustis conducts mass COVID-19 testing

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.. (WWBT) - Joint Base Langley-Eustis conducted mass testing for COVID-19, testing about 7,800 active-duty personnel over a three-day period.
“This effort is part of the Department of the Air Force’s work to deploy and scale an oral swab coronavirus test after signing a $13 million research and development Blanket Purchase Agreement with the COVID-19 testing startup, Curative Inc., in April,” JBLE said.
The testing effort is expected to show the ability to quickly test the military population on a large scale.
“The installation was chosen for a multitude of reasons as we have a proven history of providing rapid response capability in support of DoD objectives,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Clint Ross, installation commander. “Our close proximity to other military installations and the lab evaluating the test results, overall population size, and supportive leadership made us a prime candidate.”
The tests can be self-administered and sealed for lab processing, helping healthcare workers preserve medical supplies. It is also less invasive than nasal swab testing.
Tests results are expected in a few days.
