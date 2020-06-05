Hopewell Schools investigating comments made on social media by staff member

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell City Public Schools is investigating “concerning comments” made on Facebook by a district staff member.
The division’s superintendent, Melody Hackney, says she cannot comment on the specific details of the investigation because it is a personnel issue.
Hackney did release the following statement:
“We are fully dedicated to an organizational culture that honors diversity, inclusivity, equity, social justice and liberating our students and staff from all systems of oppression. As such, we take very seriously any actions by an employee that are not in line with these non-negotiable values.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.