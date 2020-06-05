Forecast: Mostly Cloudy with Evening storms likely

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today brings our best rain chance in a while. A few showers/storms possible during the day but the best chance coming as the sun sets.
*Tropical Depression Cristobal likely to impact Gulf Coast this weekend with storm surge and heavy rain. Little to no impacts forecast for Virginia into next week
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. A few possible (mainly SE of RVA) during the midday/early afternoon. Best chance 8pm-1am. Evening storms could be strong or severe. High in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers popping up in the afternoon. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s (Rain Chance: 30%) humidity drops in the afternoon!
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s (Rain Chance: 60%)
