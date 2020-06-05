Flooding is one of the biggest threats from tropical systems in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When tropical systems impact Central Virginia, it is not uncommon for them to bring the potential for flooding rainfall and storm surge flooding at the coastline.
Everyone is at risk from the potential for flooding from heavy rainfall in a tropical system. Watching your wallet reporter Rachel DePompa has reminded us before about the importance of getting flood insurance, because the typical homeowner’s insurance policy does not cover flood damage. Now is the time to check with your insurance agent about getting flood insurance, well ahead of any potential tropical system.
If you have interests along the Virginia coastline, now is the best time to check if you live in a coastal flood zone. The Know Your Zone Virginia website is the best place to find this information. There is an interactive map that allows you to search down to street level to see if your area is in a coastal flood zone.
As you can see on the map above, a large portion of Eastern and Southeastern Virginia is in a coastal flood zone. Zone A would likely be the first zone evacuated in the event of an approaching tropical system, with zones B, C, and D potentially evacuated too depending on the strength of the incoming storm system.
Make sure you have an emergency kit and an evacuation plan in the event you need to evacuate from a tropical system.
