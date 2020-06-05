Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination

The former vice president has sought, since announcing his candidacy, to cast the election as a battle “for the soul of the nation," and promised to restore order and dignity to the White House while rehabilitating the U.S. image on the world stage. Such an approach, though, necessarily focuses on being more of an alternative to Trump than offering radically new political ideas. And that further underscores Biden’s difficult task of trying to unite his party’s base while appealing to voters from far beyond it.