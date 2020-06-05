Best Ice Cream, FroYo, Milkshakes in RVA

Best Ice Cream, FroYo, Milkshakes in RVA
Best Ice Cream, FroYo, Milkshakes in RVA (Source: Pixabay)
June 5, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT - Updated October 8 at 5:18 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s summer time and it is hot, hot, hot! Find out where you can cool off around Central Virginia and enjoy ice cream, frozen yogurt, milkshakes or other sweet treats!

Central Virginia’s Finest

National Treats

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.