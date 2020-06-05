Best Ice Cream, FroYo, Milkshakes in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s summer time and it is hot, hot, hot! Find out where you can cool off around Central Virginia and enjoy ice cream, frozen yogurt, milkshakes or other sweet treats!
Central Virginia’s Finest
- Bev’s – 2911 W. Cary St.
- Charm School Social Club – 311 W Broad St.
- Crossroads – 3600 Forest Hill Ave.
- Dairy Bar – 1602 Roseneath Rd.
- Deluca Gelato – 1362 Gaskins Rd.
- Gelati Celesti – 8906 W Broad St. |3004 Stony Point Rd. | 1400 N. Blvd.
- La Michoacana – 7808 Midlothian Tpke.
- Kilwins – 3115 W. Cary St.
- King of Pops – 3001 W Clay St.
- NarWhals Rolled Ice Cream – 3313 W Cary St. | Stony Point Fashion Park
- Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches – 8903 Three Chopt Rd.
- Sweet 95 – 3336 N Blvd.
- Stoplight Gelato Cafe – 405 Brook Rd.
- Scoop RVA– 403 Strawberry Street Richmond, VA
National Treats
