18-year-old dies after shooting in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the county’s east end that injured one person and left and 18-year-old dead.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 1:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of Montbrook Lane near Brook Road on June 4.
Police found a woman inside a home with non-life-threatening injures. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The second victim died of his injuries, police said. He was identified at 18-year-old Brendan Collins.
Police said the victims in this incident are unrelated to one another and were not together at the time.
If you know anything about this shooting, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
