Virginia town requests Lee statue after removal, later pulls request

CREWE, Va. (WWBT) - On Wednesday, Mayor Greg Eanes of Crewe in Nottoway County penned a letter to Governor Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, asking that the Robert E. Lee statue be transferred to his town after its removal.
The next day, Mayor Eanes pulled that request. He told NBC12 that the motivation for bringing the statue to his town was to help boost its tourism industry.
Crewe is a town of about 2,100 people, with perhaps its biggest claim to fame being the Crewe Railroad Museum.
But Crewe’s roots can be traced back to the Civil War - as it sits along the trail where General Robert E. Lee rode during his retreat.
“We have no Civil War battlefield here, there’s no ‘great ball of yarn.’ People want something to see,” said Mayor Eanes.
That’s why the mayor was hoping to snatch up the Confederate monument being removed from Richmond: To give people, specifically tourists, something to see. Saying that most tourists only drive through the town on the trails, rarely stopping and that the statue would give them a reason to explore the town.
“They spend money in the local businesses, they buy food at the restaurants, they buy gas, of course, that results in meals taxes and residual business taxes, all of which helps my taxpayers," said the mayor.
He adds that the statues go to nearby battlefields to serve as additional decorations: “For example, the Jefferson Davis monument, he stopped in the town over - Burkeville - he was there on two different occasions, so you can use that to interpret why he was there.”
But of course, looking to claim such controversial things like the statue, would inevitably cause controversy.
“He wants to create confusion for the town of Crewe,” said longtime resident Harriett Greenhill. She says she’s lived in Crewe for over 30 years, adding that even if the statues brought tourists, the town wouldn’t have much else to offer.
“We don’t even have a hotel for people to stay in, we don’t have a grocery store for people to shop in,” she added.
Other residents, like local minister Daniel Smith, proposed other ways to bring in cash.
“We can do a myriad of things: cook-off. We can have different means of raising money and having fun. I don’t think we need a statue of Robert E. Lee or anyone of the Confederacy," Smith said.
Mayor Eanes said that while he did put in the initial request, ultimately the final decision would be made by the town’s council. After speaking with his constituents, however, the mayor confirmed that he pulled the letter to the governor on Thursday afternoon.
