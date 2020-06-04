Protesters gather outside RPD’s Fourth Precinct

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of people have gathered outside of Richmond Police Department’s Fourth Precinct on the seventh day and night of protests over the death of George Floyd and police brutality.
The crowd marched down Chamberlayne Avenue to the precinct chanting phrases such as, “no justice, no peace” and “why are you in riot gear, I don’t see no riot here.”
**Warning, the video below contains graphic language**
This also comes after a lawsuit was filed against the department after officers fired tear gas at peaceful demonstrators a half hour before the mayor’s mandated curfew went into effect Monday.
