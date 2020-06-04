‘A positive future’: Community supports 120-year-old business and others vandalized, looted

“Hopefully this won’t be a repeat anytime soon and hopefully we can get to a point where people change their hearts,” he said. “If you have love in your heart, you’re not going to do any of these things. So that is the bigger key; all of these individuals that bring about hate and have that amount of anger in their heart, they really haven’t had enough love in their life to really do this. You can change a law but then people are going to find a way around it. Until you change your heart that’s when you really positively change things permanently."