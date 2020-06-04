Police: Man abducted woman before crashing vehicle in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a man abducted a woman from Northern Virginia before driving and crashing his car.
On June 1 around 6:20 p.m., an officer saw a gray 2018 Nissan sedan was driving fast and recklessly along the Mechanicsville Turnpike. The officer tried pulling the car over but it did not stop and a chase started.
The officer lost sight of the vehicle, turned off all emergency equipment and searched the area for the vehicle.
“After a few minutes, another officer along Mechanicsville Turnpike heard and observed a crash at Mechanicsville Turnpike and Magnolia Street and quickly responded to check for injuries,” police said.
While investigating, police said they determined that the driver, Rasheem Beam, allegedly abducted a woman with a firearm from Northern Virginia before driving to the area and crashing.
Beam and the woman were taken to the hospital.
Beam is charged with abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, concealed weapon, eluding and DUI maiming.
