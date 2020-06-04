News to Know for June 4: Historic decision on Lee monument expected; 2 injured in shooting; Peaceful protests continue; Hot with scattered storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A historic announcement is expected from Governor Northam today on the future of the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond. But first, let’s get a look at the weather before you head out the door.
After days of protests and years of debate about Richmond’s monument avenue, Governor Ralph Northam is calling for the removal of the Lee monument.
Last night, a photo of George Floyd was projected over the monument as protests against police brutality continued for the sixth night.
A senior administration official said that the governor will direct the statue to be moved off its massive pedestal and put into storage while his administration seeks input on a new location. That announcement is expected at 11 a.m. - Watch it live on NBC12′s digital platforms.
Mayor Levar Stoney along with Councilman Mike Jones also announced plans yesterday to remove the rest of the Confederate monuments in Richmond.
But the city has to wait until July to propose and ordinance after a piece of legislation was signed earlier this year giving localities the power to remove or relocate monuments as they see fit.
The debate over Richmond’s historic Monument Avenue is not new, with several recent calls for their removal coming in recent years. But Northam’s announcement will come almost 130 years to the date when the Robert E. Lee statue was first unveiled on the outskirts of the city.
It took 10 years for development to finally reach the statue, which is when Monument Avenue was born.
Learn all about this moment in history and the conversations happening today about what do with the monuments from Gregg Kimball, the director of public services and outreach at the Library of Virginia, in Episode 6 of Season 3 of the How We Got Here Podcast:
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting on Montbrook lane, near Belmont Park in Henrico.
Police have not released any suspect information.
If you know anything about this shooting, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
Today in Minneapolis, the first of several memorials honoring George Floyd comes one day after more charges were filed against the now-former officers involved in his death.
Derek Chauvin faces upgraded charges of second-degree murder and three other officers face charges of aiding and abetting Chauvin. All four are expected in court today.
The first of three memorial gatherings for the man whose name has been chanted by hundreds of thousands of people was planned Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis at a service where the Rev. Al Sharpton, the civil rights leader, and family attorney Ben Crump will speak. You can watch the memorial on NBC12′s Facebook page.
On the eve of the memorial, protests across the country turned notably more subdued - including in the Richmond area. Take a look at this powerful moment in Chesterfield when protesters came together and sang “Lean On Me.”
The Virginia 30-day Fund has committed $100,000 to small businesses, impacted by recent protests.
The money will help pay for property damage repairs and reordering merchandise that was looted.
The fund was originally set up to assist businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Apply and get more details here.
Free coronavirus testing continues today in Henrico. It’s from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tuckahoe Middle School. Walk-up testing is available while supplies last.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 46,905 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Wednesday - a 666 case jump since Tuesday. The state also reports 1,428 deaths and 4,884 hospitalizations.
The rise in cases is often attributed to the increased amount of testing happening through the commonwealth.
Restaurants and gyms across most of the state are getting ready to reopen tomorrow, as we enter phase two. Restaurants can start welcoming customers back inside at 50$ capacity. Meanwhile, fitness centers can reopen for indoor workouts at 30% capacity.
But while most of Virginia reopens a little more tomorrow, Richmond and northern Virginia will remain in phase one. The governor will not be holding his usual coronavirus press conference this afternoon, but we still expect to hear more details on his plan for reopening the state.
Pools can also begin to reopen tomorrow, and Swim RVA is starting to fill their pools up. They tell us that starting on Monday - some of their programs will resume.
Swim lessons may start shortly afterward and their summer swim camps are still set to begin June 15. Find more information here.
