GRTC: Detours, delays expected as protests continue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC says it expects detours and delays to continues as protests in Richmond remain ongoing.
GRTC is working to maintain service for riders while also protecting the safety of operators, riders and pedestrians.
Riders are advised to call the GRTC Customer Service Call Center at 804-358-4782 if they become stranded as buses experience delays or detours in route through Sunday. Smaller GRTC support vehicles will try to reach passengers missed at bus stops and CARE vehicles will operate normally, but will not enter active protest areas.
“I deeply believe it is important for GRTC to stand in support of the peaceful protestors who are demanding social justice across the country. GRTC is working diligently to provide alternative connections to our riders whenever possible when they become stranded on canceled or detoured routes while demonstrators march through the city. I am grateful to our passengers for their patience, and I want to thank the peaceful activists in the street each day who have given water to our riders standing at our stops, ”GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm said.
GRTC released the following information regarding routes and service:
- Pulse Eastbound: After serving the Willow Lawn station and dropping off all passengers, the bus turns right on Willow Lawn, right on Markel, left on Byrd, left on Fitzhugh, right on Willow Lawn, left on Monument, right on I-195 South, takes the Downtown Expressway, exits at 9th St., turns left on 9th, right on Cary, left on 14th, right on Main and resumes regular route eastbound.
- MISSED STATIONS: Staples Mill East, Scott’s Addition East, Science Museum East, Allison East, VCU & VUU East, Arts District East, Convention Center East, Government Center East, VCU Medical Center East.
- Pulse Westbound: From Main St., buses turn left on 14th St., right on Canal, merge onto the Downtown Expressway and follow I-195 North, exit at Grove/Patterson, turn left on Thompson, left on Kensington, left on Patterson, right on Willow Lawn, left on Markel, right on Byrd, right on Broad and serve the Willow Lawn station.
- MISSED STATIONS: Staples Mill West, Scott’s Addition West, Science Museum West, Allison West, VCU & VUU West, Arts District West, Convention Center West, Government Center West, VCU Medical Center West.
- 1A/B/C Southbound: Buses take 3rd St. to Marshall, turn left on Marshall, left on 9th St., serve the Temporary Transfer Plaza, then turn left on Leigh St., right on 8th St., merge onto I-95 South, exit at Franklin St., turn right on Main St., left on 14th St. and resume regular routing southbound.
- 2A/B/C Northbound: Buses take the 9th St. bridge, turn right on Byrd, merge onto the Downtown Expressway to I-95 North, exit at Chamberlayne, turn left on Leigh St., continue on Leigh St., turn left on 2nd St. and resume regular routing northbound.
- 2A/B/C Southbound: Buses take 1st St., turn left on Marshall St., Left on 9th St., serve the Temporary Transfer Plaza, then turn left on Leigh St., right on 8th St., merge onto I-95 South, exit at Downtown Expressway to Canal, turn left on 9th St. to the bridge and resume regular routing southbound.
- 3A/B/C Northbound: Buses take Belvidere St., turn right on Cary St., left on 14th St., right on Broad St., merge onto I-95 North, exit at Chamberlayne, then turn left on Leigh St., left on 3rd St., and resume regular routing northbound.
- 3A/B/C Southbound: Buses take 3rd St., turn left on Marshall, left on 9th St., serve the Temporary Transfer Plaza, turn left on Leigh St., right on 8th St., merge onto I-95 South, exit at Canal St., turn left on Belvidere St. and resume regular routing southbound.
- 7A/B Westbound: Buses take Jefferson, turn right on 21st St. to Princess Anne, left on Leigh St. viaduct, left on 8th St., left on Clay, left on 9th, and serve the Temporary Transfer Plaza.
- 7A/B Eastbound: Buses leaving the Temporary Transfer Plaza turn right on Leigh, right on Mosby, left on Princess Anne/21st St., left on Jefferson and resume regular routing eastbound.
- 14 Eastbound: Buses on Lombardy turn left on Leigh, right on 8th, left on Marshall, left on 9th and serve the Temporary Transfer Plaza By J, then turn left on Leigh, right on 8th, merge onto I-95 South, exit at Franklin St., turn left on Main and resume regular routing eastbound.
- 14 Westbound: Buses on Main turn right on 14th, right on Broad, merge onto I-95 North, exit at Chamberlayne, turn left on Chamberlayne, right on Leigh, right on Lombardy, and resume regular routing westbound.
- 20 Southbound: Buses stay on Arthur Ashe Blvd., cross Broad St., turn left on Kensington, right on Robinson and resume regular routing southbound.
- 20 Northbound: Buses on Robinson turn left on Kensington, right on Arthur Ashe Blvd., remain on Arthur Ashe Blvd. across Broad St., and resume regular routing northbound.
- For routes serving the Willow Lawn area, if there are pedestrian protests in the vicinity, GRTC will implement the following detours.
- 18: From the end-of-the-line at Willow Lawn, buses turn left on Markel, left on Byrd, left on Fitzhugh, right on Willow Lawn, left on Monument, left on Staples Mill, cross Broad St. and remain on Staples Mill, and resume regular routing.
- 50 Westbound: From Broad St. buses turn left on Robinson, right on Monument, right on Willow Lawn and serve the Willow Lawn shelter.
- 50 Eastbound: Buses turn left on Markel, left on Byrd, left on Monument, left on Robinson, right on Broad St. and resume regular routing eastbound.
- 77 Westbound: From Willow Lawn buses turn left on Markel, left on Byrd, left on Fitzhugh, right on Willow Lawn, right on Monument, left on Bremo and resume regular routing westbound.
- 77 Eastbound: From Monument, buses stay on Monument until turning left on Willow Lawn and serving the Willow Lawn shelter.
- 79 Westbound: From Willow Lawn buses turn left on Markel, left on Byrd, left on Fitzhugh, right on Willow Lawn and resume regular routing.
- 91 Eastbound: From Willow Lawn buses turn left on Markel, left on Byrd, left on Fitzhugh, right on Willow Lawn, left on Monument, left on Malvern, and resume regular routing eastbound.
- 91 Westbound: Buses stay on Westwood across Broad to Malvern, turn right on Monument, and stay on Monument until turning right on Willow Lawn and serving the Willow Lawn shelter.
