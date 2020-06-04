Forecast: Hot with scattered late day storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another hot day, plus thunderstorm chances go up today and tomorrow.
*Tropical Storm Cristobal likely to impact Gulf Coast this weekend with storm surge and heavy rain.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms, mainly 6-10pm. A few strong or severe storms with gusty winds will be possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s. (Evening Rain Chance: 50%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms, mainly during the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, high in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon. Lows near 70, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms and showers during the evening possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s (Rain Chance 30%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.